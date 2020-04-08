When former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel reprised the Winston Churchill statement “Never let a good crisis go to waste” while recently referring to this nation’s battle with the coronavirus, he was all but signaling the path forward for this nation’s open borders, mass immigration lobby.
Why not use this crisis as a way to attack both immigration enforcement and recent actions by the Trump administration to ensure that immigrants demonstrate self-sufficiency and not rely on public welfare programs?
Of course, this reporter knew full well that emergency health care is never denied to anyone regardless of his or her immigration status. Furthermore, with cameras in virtually every corner of the country, there’s good reason why nobody can point to videos of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids on hospitals, with illegal aliens being removed on stretchers. It flat out doesn’t happen.
The fact is that there is little proof that illegal aliens have much or any fear at all freely accessing the whole host of this nation’s freebees. Actually, the exact opposite is true, as there is abundant data available to show that illegal aliens generously help themselves to just about any public program they can get their hands on.
As this 2017 cost study demonstrates, illegal aliens don’t blink an eye when showing up at local hospitals for any kind of care, ranging from childbearing to emergency services, which is why it costs taxpayers $29 billion annually. They also have little fear of signing up for the whole host of nutrition programs, including food stamps, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants and Children (WIC), costing taxpayers $9 billion annually. Nor are they demonstrably afraid of enrolling their children in our public schools for a free education, costing U.S. taxpayers $46 billion annually. Where, exactly, is the fear?
Shame on those who keep repeating this false narrative on television because it might actually scare immigrants away from accessing the care they need if they become infected with the coronavirus, The administration has been crystal clear in pointing out that accessing help during this national emergency was perfectly fine.
The goal of U.S. immigration enforcement policy has never been to scare people from seeking emergency care when they need it, especially now while we’re dealing with this contagious and deadly pathogen that is stalking our nation. The goal of our immigration laws is to deter people from openly and willingly violating federal laws and ensure that everyone plays by the rules.
