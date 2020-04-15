Americans receiving a paper check for their coronavirus rescue funds will notice President Donald Trump’s signature on it, according to reports.

The news conflicts with President Trump’s assertion on April 3 that contrary to reports, he did not want his name on the checks.

“Me sign? No,” he told a reporter at the time. “There’s millions of checks. I’m going to sign them? No. It’s a Trump administration initiative. But do I want to sign them? No.”

Sources in the Treasury Department confirmed the news after the Washington Post first reported the checks will indeed have the president’s name on them, but disputed claims that adding the signature would delay the process.

“Economic Impact Payment checks are scheduled to go out on time and exactly as planned—there is absolutely no delay whatsoever,” the spokesperson told the Post.

Most taxpayers, however, should get their rescue checks via direct deposit if they already have it set up for tax purposes.

“In this environment, we don’t want to send checks, we want to put money directly into their accounts,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier this month.