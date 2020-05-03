A suspect was arrested three times over the course of 12 hours by Orange County, California, law enforcement officials thanks to the state’s newly enacted zero-bail policy for accused criminals charged with a variety of crimes.

Dijon Landrum, 24-years-old, was first arrested by the Glendora Police Department on the morning of April 29 after he was allegedly caught breaking into a vehicle and attempting to steal it. When police arrived at the scene, they said Landrum tried to drive off in the stolen car, along with stolen property and narcotics.

Landrum was arrested but quickly released thanks to California’s newest zero-bail policy for most suspects accused of misdemeanors and felonies considered “low-level.” The policy was passed by the state’s Judicial Council in early April as part of a larger effort to empty prisons during the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

About an hour after Landrum’s release, the Glendora Police Department was called after eyewitnesses said a man was walking through their neighborhood with a box and stealing items off residents’ front lawns.

“When we arrived, we contacted Dijon Landrum a second time, and it appeared he had property in his possession that did not belong to him,” Glendora Police Department officials said in a news release.

After his second arrest in a matter of hours, Landrum was released again thanks to the zero-bail policy.

That evening, Landrum led Glendora Police Department officers and California Highway Patrol officers on a highspeed chase after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a parking lot. The pursuit ended in Pasadena and Landrum was arrested for the third time. He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and evading arrest.

Following his third arrest, Landrum was released and issued a citation.

As Breitbart News has reported, California officials are leading a nationwide effort to empty state prisons amid the coronavirus crisis, claiming inmates are most at-risk of contracting the virus. The initiative has led to the release of seven high-risk sex offenders recently, one of which was rearrested on sex crime charges days after his release.

