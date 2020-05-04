Watch: Donald Trump Releases ‘American Comeback’ Coronavirus Campaign Ad

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign released a new ad Sunday promising an American comeback from the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

The ad celebrates the president’s promise in his State of the Union address to defend America from the virus, noting he was attacked by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, and the media for his travel ban against China.

The ad describes the fight to recover from the virus as the “greatest comeback story,” featuring the American people working to defeat the virus and Democrat governors praising the president for his help.