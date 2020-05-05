Five-Year-Old Utah Boy Drives Car on Highway to Go Buy a Lamborghini

A very young man, identified as Adrian, was pulled over by the Utah Highway Patrol on Monday. He was on his way to buy a Lamborghini.

When Trooper Rick Morgan moved in pursuit of a vehicle driving erratically on I-15, he expected to find “somebody who needed an ambulance or paramedics.” Instead, he found someone who needed his mommy. After Adrian’s mother told him she would not buy him the exotic sports car of his dreams, the five-year-old Ogden resident decided to take matters into his own hands.

His story is that he left home after an argument with Mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini. He decided he'd take the car and go to California to buy one himself. He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

Adrian’s sister, Sidney, told KUTV that she had been watching her younger siblings while their parents worked, but she fell asleep. When she woke up, she recalled, “I saw that the truck was gone, and he was gone, and the keys were gone. … I don’t know what went through his mind.”

The little boy, however, was very clear on both motive and method. “Where did you come from? How did you get this car?” a confused Morgan asked Adrian. Adrian freely explained his mother’s disagreement with his automotive desires and flashed the officer his wallet as proof of his intent. Inside, he had $3.

And while Adrian may have to wait a little longer before he can throw down those three crisp Washingtons on the supercar of his dreams, his family sees the experience as a valuable lesson in keeping things like car keys out of the reach of children.