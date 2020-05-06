Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from Johns Hopkins University Hospital Wednesday after staying the night for a non-surgical procedure for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition.

Earlier Wednesday, the 87-year-old spoke from her hospital bed as the court heard arguments about Obamacare’s requirement that women be provided access to no-cost contraceptives.

She will return to the hospital for outpatient visits over the next few weeks and will eventually have the gallstone removed, the court said. The procedure does not involve surgery.

The court’s oldest justice has been in the hospital twice since November because of infections. She also received outpatient radiation treatment in New York in August for a tumor on her pancreas.

Ginsburg has twice been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and also had lung surgery in December 2018 to remove cancerous growths. She underwent surgery for colorectal cancer in 1999.

