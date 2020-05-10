Pollak: Barack Obama Himself Was the Threat to the Rule of Law

Former President Barack Obama warned Friday that the “rule of law is at risk” because former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn will no longer be prosecuted.

Obama’s remarks, leaked from a private conference call with members of something called the “Obama Alumni Association,” show a breathtaking lack of self-awareness.

Obama himself was the threat to the rule of law, both during his presidency and as it ended.

As Breitbart News has previously noted, Obama routinely violated the Constitution’s separation of powers, challenging America’s constitutional foundation in a way no president before him had done in peacetime.

“I’ve got a pen, and I’ve got a phone,” Obama said, threatening to use — and abuse — his executive power — rather than allow the constitutional process of legislation to proceed.

Here are just a few of Obama’s more egregious violations:

Refusing to submit the Iran deal to the Senate for ratification

Declaring the Senate in recess when it was not (struck down, later, in a 9-0 Supreme Court decision)

Defying the courts when told to renew oil and gas activity in the Gulf of Mexico, or to stop giving amnesty to illegal aliens

Threatening the Supreme Court after Citizens United, and before the Obamacare decision

Altering Obamacare’s statutory deadline unilaterally

Creating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA) programs after admitting it was unconstitutional

Trying to wipe out the coal industry

Moreover, the Flynn investigation itself undermined the rule of law by targeting a man the government knew was innocent of any crime. Similarly, Obama’s own effort to protect Hillary Clinton, and his administration’s attempt to undermine Trump through false allegations of “Russia collusion,” also violated the rule of law.

Last week it emerged that it was Obama himself who told then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates about Flynn’s lawful conversation with the Russian ambassador, which set the investigative wheels in motion.

Obama’s phony protest suggests he is feeling desperate as attention turns, finally, to his own role in the affair.

