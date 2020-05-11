Fred Keller: Tom Wolf ‘Surrendered’ to Coronavirus

Rep. Fred Keller (R-PA) said in a statement on Monday that Pennsylvania Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf “surrendered” to the coronavirus after he called Pennsylvanians “cowardly” because they called for reopening the state.

Several Pennsylvania counties announced that they plan to reopen despite Wolf’s lockdown orders.

The counties’ defiance of Wolf’s orders led to Wolf calling many of these public officials “cowardly.”

Wolf said on Monday that they are “choosing to desert in the face of the enemy.”

“To those politicians who decide to cave in to this coronavirus, they need to understand the consequences of their cowardly act,” Wolf said.

Keller said that Wolf continues to hurt small businesses by keeping the state closed, as well as infringing upon their freedom.

He said:

Trying to feed your family is not “cowardly.” The vast majority of Pennsylvanians rely on their jobs to put food on the table and pay their bills. Because of Gov. Wolf’s prolonged shutdown order, nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians, or 26 percent of our state’s workforce, are unemployed, and overdose and suicide deaths are rising. Pennsylvanians have shown they can safely shop and work in mega-retailers while the Governor unilaterally keeps small businesses closed and is now threatening them if they re-open. Despite what Gov. Wolf believes, Pennsylvania’s small business owners and workers are smart enough to operate safely and feed their families. By constantly moving the goalposts and not allowing Pennsylvanians the option of supporting themselves, he is denying Pennsylvanians their freedom, exacerbating the societal effects of this virus, and creating a situation where the cure is worse than the disease.”

“The only person who has surrendered to the virus is Gov. Wolf,” Keller added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.