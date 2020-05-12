Mike Bloomberg-founded Everytown for Gun Safety is dedicating $5 million for a campaign focused on turning Arizona blue.

AZ Central reports that the $5 million will be used to fund Gun Sense Majority: Arizona, which will then be used to urge support for gun control candidates Joe Biden (D) and Mark Kelly (D), and could also be sued to benefit other gun controllers running for seats in the state house and senate.

The $5 million earmarked for Arizona is part of a larger $60 million being spent to elect pro-gun control candidates around the country.

Everytown’s Charlie Kelly said, “We see Arizona as one of the most important battlegrounds for gun safety in the country.”

On May 10, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Everytown was spending $8 million in Texas in hopes of helping gun controllers win, thereby flipping the red state to blue.

KRGV reported that Everytown hopes to do to Texas in 2020 what they did to Virginia in 2019, when they flipped control of the state legislature from Republican to Democrat, thereby opening the door to myriad gun controls.

