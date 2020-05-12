Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D), who is facing immense backlash from individual counties for refusing to allow them to begin reopening, is now encouraging Pennsylvanians to sign up to vote by mail for the June 2 primary election.

“Only two weeks left to sign up to vote by mail in the June 2 primary election,” Wolf said on Tuesday, urging residents to “join the 1.2 million Pennsylvania voters choosing to vote from home”:

Only two weeks left to sign up to vote by mail in the June 2 primary election. 📬 Sign up at https://t.co/RRNyjDIYBT to join the 1.2 million Pennsylvania voters choosing to vote from home. 📍 Already signed up? Track your progress at https://t.co/oFnxjVJhmv. pic.twitter.com/z06Anlx8An — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 12, 2020

The push drew plenty of backlash on social media.

“CHEATING SYSTEM Endorsed by Wolf,” one user wrote.

“PA REPUBLICANS VOTE IN PERSON ONLY,” another declared.

“Will you start threatening people that don’t register???” another asked.”Threatening your constituents seems to be your new normal. End the Democrat Lock Up!!!”

“PA has over 800,000 INACTIVE voters on rolls!” another added, linking to a Judicial Watch press release detailing its lawsuit over Pennsylvania’s voter rolls.

“DIRTY rolls mean DIRTY ELECTIONS…… clean it up Wolf!” the individual proclaimed.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar (D) indicated last week that Pennsylvania voters will have the option to vote by mail or in person on election day.

“For the first time, Pennsylvanians have the option of voting by convenient and secure mail-in ballot without having to provide an excuse, thanks to the bipartisan Act 77 of 2019 signed into law by Gov. Wolf last fall,” Boockvar stated.

“But all counties, including those still in the COVID-19 pandemic red phase on June 2, will have polling places open for voters who prefer to vote in-person,” she added.

Democrat leaders have been using the coronavirus pandemic to advance their vote by mail agenda, heaping praise on Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who signed an executive order last week allowing all registered voters to receive a mail-in ballot for the general election in November.

“I signed an executive order that will allow every registered voter in California to receive a mail-in ballot. That mail-in ballot is important, but it’s not an exclusive substitute to physical locations,” the governor said, promising an “appropriate number of physical sites for people to vote as well.”

His decision prompted praise from failed Trump challenger Hillary Clinton, who said she hoped other governors would follow Newsom’s lead:

I hope other governors around the country follow @GavinNewsom’s lead. No voter should be forced to choose between their safety and exercising their civic duty this fall. https://t.co/kNkSQ5quw8 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 8, 2020

Clinton renewed her calls for mail-in voting on Tuesday:

States and the federal government need to act with urgency now to make sure people don’t effectively lose their right to vote this fall because of COVID-19. Every citizen must be able to cast a ballot safely by mail. https://t.co/beOv9sVeng — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 12, 2020

Democrat leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) intend to pack the next coronavirus relief measure with provisions for mail in voting. Pelosi presented the upcoming measure as “an opportunity to remove obstacles of participation by calling upon the governing bodies to send a ballot to every registered voter.” Democrats hope to “reduce the number of people who will be gathering in such places on election day.”

“It’s going to be wrath on my Republican colleagues if they do not allow for some funding to make sure that Americans can vote safely,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) warned.

Many Democrat leaders, including Pelosi and failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, have attempted to use the April 7 Wisconsin primary as a means to justify their calls for vote by mail, even though the results do not warrant their proposals.

Wisconsin held its in-person primary on April 7. While it drew roughy 413,000 people to the polls, only a few dozen people — whether poll workers or voters — were later confirmed to have contracted the virus. None of the cases were fatal, and the state’s health department added that those individuals also indicated other ways they could have been exposed to the virus, meaning the number of those who contracted the virus due to Election Day activities could be even less. Even so, the data indicates an infection rate below two-hundredths of one percent — a fact Democrats have almost entirely disregarded.