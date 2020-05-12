House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) latest Chinese coronavirus relief package shields illegal aliens from deportation so long as they take American jobs in “essential critical infrastructure work,” shielding their employers from prosecution.

The plan, proposed by House Democrats, offers an amnesty for illegal aliens who take American jobs deemed “essential” during the crisis, even as more than 33 million Americans are unemployed.

Specific provisions of the plan ensure that illegal aliens taking essential American jobs are provided with deferred action and authorized for employment, effectively halting Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) ability to deport them.

Likewise, the House Democrat plan provides business with a major giveaway by suspending the Department of Labor’s ability to prosecute an employer that hires illegal aliens over unemployed Americans.

“House Democrats prioritizing foreign workers, legal and illegal, over unemployed and underemployed Americans in the middle of a crisis is shameful,” NumbersUSA President Roy Beck.

The plan would also ensure that millions of illegal aliens with taxpayer-identification numbers are able to secure $1,200 cash payments of U.S. taxpayer money — funds meant for struggling Americans.

“Instead of focusing on helping 33 million unemployed Americans get back to work, the so-called Heroes Act uses the COVID-19 pandemic to give amnesty — and cash payments — to illegal foreign workers in the United States,” Beck said.

The plan to flood the U.S. labor market with foreign, illegal workers during a period of mass unemployment stands in stark contrast to an initiative by GOP lawmakers to halt all foreign visa worker programs.

Recent surveys find overwhelming support for pauses to legal immigration. The latest Washington Post/University of Maryland poll revealed that about 65 percent of all Americans said they support suspending all immigration at the moment.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.