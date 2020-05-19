President Donald Trump on Tuesday at the White House promised to challenge Democrats for the state of Virginia, under Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam.

“We’re going after Virginia, with your crazy governor,” Trump said.

The president spoke to a couple of Virginia farmers during an event promoting $19 billion in aid for farms and ranchers, including a couple of potato farmers.

“We’re going after Virginia. They want to take your Second Amendment away, you know that, right?” Trump said. “You’ll have nobody guarding your potatoes.”

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won the state of Virginia by five points in 2016 over Trump. Since the 2016 election, Democrats have held onto control of the governorship, their two national Senate seats, and seized the majority control of the state legislature.

Trump has frequently criticized Northam for his dramatic shift leftward in abortion policies and gun rights.

In April, Trump criticized Northam for using the pandemic to pass gun control laws.

“I think Virginia is a great case, though, because they’re using this. They’re trying to take your guns away in Virginia,” Trump said.

The president also shared the message on Twitter to “liberate Virginia.”

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

“They’re trying to take that Second Amendment Second Amendment right away,” Trump said at a later press conference. “To me, that’s liberty. That’s when I say, ‘liberate Virginia,’ I would say, liberate Virginia when that kind of thing happens.”