Audio Resurfaces of Amy Klobuchar Suggesting Husband Took Hydroxychloroquine

Audio resurfaced Thursday in which Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) suggested that her husband, John Bessler, had taken hydroxychloroquine during his battle against coronavirus, from which he later recovered.

The audio was cited by the Gateway Pundit blog, which in turn referred to P. J. Gladnick at the Citizen Free Press blog, who cited an April 7 interview on the Michael Smerconish Program on Sirius XM Radio 124 (9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET, weekdays).

Smerconish and Klobuchar discussed her husband’s recovery, and had the following exchange (here from 4:47 to 5:41):

Smerconish: Has it influenced your thought process relative to the discussion or debate about hydroxychloroquine? Klobuchar: Well, I think that I listen to the science there. I believe he did briefly take that drug, I’d have to check with his doctors, because of course I wasn’t there. But I think that — or some drug like it — but I think that we have to listen to the science and you have to listen to your doctors, [about] what is going to work in each individual situation. Sometimes you might have other conditions that make it so you can’t take certain drugs, sometimes your own condition with the virus wouldn’t demand that, and so I think people have to look at what works. And I just believe in science, something this president has been not listening to.

Curiously, Klobuchar mocked President Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking the drug (prescribed by his medical team at the White House, with zinc, as a prophylactic):

They say that hydroxychloroquine can lead to hallucinations. https://t.co/jCfls8eZpf — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) May 20, 2020

The Washington Examiner‘s Kerry Picket also flagged the Smerconish interview, and evidently tried to obtain comment from Klobuchar’s office, but did not receive a response.

