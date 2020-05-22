White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on Friday urged Americans to keep social distancing during Memorial Day weekend, even as she encouraged celebrations and going outside.

“It’s very important to maintain that six-feet distance and very important to have your mask with you in case that six-feet distance cannot be maintained,” Dr. Birx said.

She said that it was fine for Americans to go outside and play golf, tennis, or go to the beach, provided that they take steps to stay six feet apart from others.

“Remember that is your space and that is the space you need to protect to ensure you are social distancing for others,” she said.

Birx noted that some people under the age of 30 could have the virus without symptoms and shed it unwittingly and infect other people.

“There are a lot of healthy people that look healthy with COVID,” she said.

Birx also suggested Americans should maintain proper hygiene and use disposable utensils at parties.

“I know you can do this,” she said. “I know the American people can do this.”