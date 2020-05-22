Illegal Alien Charged with Killing 62-Year-Old American in Hit-and-Run

An illegal alien has been charged with killing a 62-year-old man in a deadly hit-and-run in Prince William County, Virginia.

Walner Alberto Pichinte Echeverria, a 35-year-old illegal alien, was arrested on May 18 and charged with felony hit-and-run that killed 62-year-old Alberto Anthony Marino.

Potomac Local News exclusively confirmed with a law enforcement source that Echeverria is an illegal alien. According to law enforcement officials, Echeverria is just one of two drivers who struck Marino and killed him on the night of May 6.

While crossing the road, Marino was hit by a driver in a Toyota Corolla. As Marino laid in the middle of the road, officials say Echeverria struck and killed Marino before driving away from the scene.

Marino’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

“My brother was a good family man,” Marino’s brother wrote on the page. “Very involved with his family, his church, and his community. He had a long career as an Electrical Engineer which allowed him to provide very well for his family.”

Police are still searching for the first driver accused of hitting Marino. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince William County Police Department topline at 703-792-7000.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.