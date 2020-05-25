Donald Trump: Fake News Reporting My Golf Outings as ‘Mortal Sin’

President Donald Trump ripped corporate media Monday for criticizing his pair of golf outings on Memorial Day during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Fake & Totally Corrupt News makes it sound like a mortal sin – I knew this would happen!” Trump wrote on Twitter, noting he played golf to get outside and get some exercise.

Trump said the establishment media was “sick with hatred and dishonesty” and “truly deranged” when it came to his golfing.

“What they don’t say is that it was my first golf in almost 3 months and, if I waited 3 years, they would do their usual “hit” pieces anyway,” he wrote.

The last time Trump golfed was at his golf course in Palm Beach on March 9.

Trump recalled former President Obama’s golf outings, noting the former frequently flew to Hawaii for his vacations which included golf.

“They don’t mention Sleepy Joe’s poor work ethic, or all of the time Obama spent on the golf course, often flying to Hawaii in a big, fully loaded 747, to play,” Trump wrote. “What did that do to the so-called Carbon Footprint?”

Trump also recalled Obama’s infamous 2014 golf outing after American journalist James Foley was beheaded by Islamic State.

“Totally inappropriate – and it was me who shattered 100 percent of the ISIS Caliphate,” Trump wrote. “I was left a MESS!”

Before he was president, Trump repeatedly criticized Obama for frequently golfing when he was president — even during times of crisis.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, now running for president, released an ad criticizing Trump for golfing during the pandemic.

Trump also fired back at Biden, noting that when he was vice president, he was “constantly vacationing, relaxing & making shady deals with other countries.”

