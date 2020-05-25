Lt. Col. Allen West to Be Released from Hospital

Lt. Col. Allen West (Ret.) is to be released from hospital on Monday after a motorcycle accident over the weekend.

In a press release, Allen’s campaign for the chairmanship of the Texas Republican Party stated:

Lt. Col. Allen West is set to be released from the hospital, Baylor Scott & White, today. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to returning home for his recovery. The West family is filled with such joy and thankfulness that Allen will be released on this Memorial day. All of the prayers and well wishes have been received and greatly appreciated. However, Allen and his family want the public to focus on remembering and honoring America’s fallen warriors on this day. After his recovery, Allen plans to continue to serve America’s founding principles and to advocate for conservative ideals. Colonel West’s full statement and other releases can be found here: https://west4texas.com/news/?md_post_type=nooz_release Learn more about Allen West, his campaign, and how to keep Texas Red by visiting www.west4texas.com.

West had been injured in an accident on the way back from a “Free Texas Rally” in Austin on Saturday.

He suffered a concussion, broken bones, an other injuries, but declared “that I am alive by the grace of God.”

West served a term in Congress as a Tea Party-backed Republican who ousted an incumbent Democrat in a Florida district that was later redrawn. He found it more difficult to defend the seat in the new district.

He later moved to Texas and is once again involved in conservative politics.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, is available for pre-order. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.