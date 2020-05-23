Exclusive – Allen West After Motorcycle Accident: ‘I am Alive By the Grace of God’

Former Lt. Col. Allen West (Ret.) was involved in a motorcycle accident on Saturday in Texas and is now recovering, according to a statement released exclusively to Breitbart News.

West, who won election to Congress in the Tea Party wave a decade ago, represented Florida’s 22nd congressional district for one term, but found re-election difficult after district boundaries were redrawn. He now lives in Texas and is running for state Republican Party chair.

A statement released by his campaign read in full:

On his drive back from the “Free Texas Rally” in Austin, TX, Lt. Col. Allen West was struck by a fellow motorcyclist. He is recovering now and has his family with him. Local law enforcement reported that “an unidentified vehicle changed lanes when unsafe in front of two motorcyclists. The motorcyclist attempted to brake, and the rear motorcyclist crashed into the front motorcyclist. Both motorcyclist were transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.” Allen West is currently dealing with a concussion, several fractured bones, and multiple lacerations. Though these injuries are serious, Lt. Col. West stated, “that I am alive by the grace of God.” He plans to continue to be an proponent for freedom and the state of Texas, but he will be taking the next couple weeks off of advocacy to recover. Your continued prayers and grace are appreciated. Colonel West’s full statement and other releases can be found here: Learn more about Allen West, his campaign, and how to keep Texas Red by visiting www.west4texas.com.

President Donald Trump held a motorcycle rally Friday at the White House, “Rolling to Remember,” in honor of Memorial Day.

The current chair of the Texas state Republican Party is James Dickey.

