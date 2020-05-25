PHOTOS: Joe Biden Makes First In-Person Appearance in over 2 Months

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday made his first in-person appearance in over two months by laying a wreath at a veterans park near his Delaware residence for Memorial Day.

Biden visits this memorial park a few miles from his Wilmington home every Memorial Day. There’s usually a ceremony but not this year. We waved to and saluted two groups of vets who were waiting to do their own tributes. pic.twitter.com/Nr2bJfwb0S — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) May 25, 2020

Biden, the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee, along with his wife, former second lady Dr. Jill Biden, both wore black masks as they laid the wreath.

“Never forget the sacrifices that these men and women made. Never, ever, ever forget,” Biden told reporters, with his voice muffled by his mask.

“It feels good to be out of my house,” he added.

Biden says his message to the country on Memorial Day is “Never forget the sacrifices that these men and women made. Never, ever, ever forget.” Asked about leaving home for the first time in two months, he says, “It feels good to be out of my house.” pic.twitter.com/BpXABWKTOt — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) May 25, 2020

Since the Chinese coronavirus began, Biden has swapped live campaign stops for virtual events from Wilmington home, with the shift yielding a series of awkward moments for the gaffe-prone candidate.

In neighboring Maryland, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participated in a Memorial Day ceremony at Baltimore’s Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine.

LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump participate in a #MemorialDay Ceremony at Fort McHenry National Monument. pic.twitter.com/JDkmGf2fEw — The Hill (@thehill) May 25, 2020

“To every Gold Star Family here today and all across our land, our debt to you is infinite and everlasting. We stand with you today and all days to come,” the president said in his prepared speech.

Earlier Monday, President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.