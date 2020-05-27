Swedish climate worrier Greta Thunberg restarted her global campaign against all manner of “climate sins” on Wednesday by lashing the Danish capital Copenhagen for channeling waste water overflow into the sea.

According to AP, for the last six years the city has pumped large amounts of waste water into the seaway separating Sweden and Denmark during heavy rains.

Since 2014, some 9.1 billion gallons of unfiltered sewer water has drained into the Oresund Strait during storms because Danish treatment plants simply could not handle the demand for treatment, according to Danish media citing the Danish Environmental Protection Agency.

The city had planned to allow the Greater Copenhagen Utility HOFOR to flush 10 million cubic feet of unfiltered waste water into Oresund starting Sunday however that has been postponed until October, the London Times reports.

This emergency measure, in a city of 602,481 which was designated the European Green Capital in 2014, has drawn a response by Thunberg:

Denmark were about to dump 290mn liters of unfiltered toilet water into the Baltic Sea.

Turns out Copenhagen has dumped over 35bn litres of such water straight into Öresund, since 2014.

Thunberg said on Facebook these actions are coming from “the same Copenhagen who claim they’ll be climate neutral by 2025,” doubtless a disappointment to her and her supporters who see global climate action as a necessity for the survival of the planet:

Thunberg’s return to castigating the world for climate errors both real and perceived comes after an admission in March it’s “extremely likely” she contracted the Chinese coronavirus but subsequently “basically recovered” from it, as Breitbart News reported.

The 17-year-old said she and father exhibited coronavirus-like symptoms at the time and chose to self-quarantine for two weeks following a trip through western Europe.

Thunberg has urged other climate activists to opt for online protests — instead of large, public demonstrations — to combat the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

AP contributed to this story