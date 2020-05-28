Past NAACP President Blasts Looters: ‘These Motherf**kers Need to Go Home’!

A woman identified as Dianne Binns, past president of the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), blasted rioters who looted a Target store Thursday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The looting followed riots and looting in nearby Minneapolis the night before, after the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck while he was handcuffed.

Binns, who has spent decades as a civil rights activist, told Ricardo Lopez of the Minnesota Reformer that she had come to Target to buy medication for her daughter, and that she was furious at the rioters for what they had done.

Diane Binns, 70, of St. Paul is angry at the people here. Binns came here to get medication for her daughter. pic.twitter.com/GA1EJpx4XL — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020

“St. Paul ain’t got shit to do with what happened,” she said. “These people don’t give a damn about George Floyd, because they took and fired the police officers, they’re gonna charge them when the investigation is over.”

Someone interjected: “They got the FBI investigating him. Come on, now.” (President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he had asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice to investigate.)

“That’s right,” Binns said. “And so, hell, leave this shit alone. These motherfuckers need to go home.”

Binns later confirmed her identity to Lopez, noting that she had been president of the St. Paul NAACP from 2016 to 2018. She added that she had attended a political protest after Lopez’s death — one that was hijacked by rioters:

Diane Binns was president of the NAACP St. Paul from 2016-2018. She was here for the north Minneapolis riots in the 60s pic.twitter.com/AuuHIdAxZx — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020

“I went to the rally in Minneapolis on the first day after Mr. Floyd was killed, and I thought that it was going to be a rally. But after I got there, and was there about 30 minutes, I realized it wasn’t a rally. It was going to be a riot. So I left.”

She said that young people “weren’t following the elders who had organized the rally.”

She added: “The destruction that they did to their own community — what are people going to do who live in those communities, and they need those resources?”

Photo: file (Minneapolis)