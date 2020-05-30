13 Philadelphia Police Officers Injured During Riots

According to recent reports, 13 Philadelphia police officers have been injured and four police vehicles have been burned during riots.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw stated during a recent press conference that 13 police officers have been injured, four police vehicles have been burned, and 14 arrests have been made during riots across the city on Saturday night relating to the death of George Floyd, CBS Philadelphia reports.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney commented on the actions taken by the Philadelphia Police Force, stating: “I have never seen a group of people have more restraint, putting up with what they put up with — spit at, bottles thrown at them, urine thrown at them, caustic agents and balloons thrown in their eyes.”

CBS Philadelphia noted that the officers’ injuries range from sprains to chemical burns. Protests in the city reportedly began peacefully at City Hall and the Art Museum steps but have turned violent throughout the day. It was reported that as many as 3,000 demonstrators were gathered at the protests.

Commissioner Outlaw stated that as protesters converged on Center City, others began committing acts of vandalism and a total of nine fires were set, including four police cars. Outlaw added that looting had taken place at West Walnut Street and West Chestnut Street in Center City.

The commissioner stated: “This is what we need: peace, calm and order.” Additional law enforcement backup has been requested from Montgomery and Bucks Counties and a mandatory curfew across Philadelphia went into effect at 8:00 p.m. and lasts until 6:00 a.m.on Sunday.

Mayor Jim Kenney stated: “The peaceful protests earlier were touching showings of our collective grief. The anger being displayed now cannot continue. Please have respect and dignity for each other and return home.”

The governor of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, has encouraged citizens involved in protests across the commonwealth “to be peaceful and to keep each other safe.”