WATCH: Child Hit with Pepper Spray at Seattle Riot

A video shared on social media Saturday night appeared to show a child in pain after coming into contact with pepper spray at a riot in Seattle.

The child, dressed in all black, can be seen crying and screaming as adults try to pour milk on her face.

Someone dressed a young child in black bloc and brought her to the Seattle riot. She was affected by the pepper spray. #antifa #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/EvtCO3uhWY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 31, 2020

“Photographer Evan Hreha told Storyful that people who had seen the incident claimed that a Seattle police officer had sprayed the child with mace. The police department has been contacted for comment.”

According to the Associated Press:

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced a 5 p.m. curfew for the entire city Saturday and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated the National Guard after rioters torched police vehicles and spilled onto Interstate 5, forcing the freeway’s temporary closure through the central part of the Northwest’s largest city. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Seattle in the rain to protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A largely peaceful demonstration happened Saturday afternoon, while police deployed flash bangs to disperse crowds. Police also pepper-sprayed demonstrators who got close to police lines, and officers on bicycles pushed back several protesters.

Governor Inslee said the National Guard was activated at the request of the city of Seattle.

“The National Guard is on stand by to assist the Seattle Police Department as requested by Mayor Durkan,” Inslee said. “They will only be utilized if absolutely necessary and we appreciate their efforts to help in this important work.”

Onlookers claimed that the police maced the child directly, however no evidence of that could be ascertained from the video.

