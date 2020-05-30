Windy City Warzone: Agitators Brawl with Chicago Cops

A large throng of agitators descended on the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago on Saturday and brawled with police in the streets.

Multiple videos show police being attacked and some protesters actually intervening to protect them.

Outnumbered officers were on the ground as rioters attacked, throwing objects and punching them.

One officer was on the ground when agitators ripped off his bulletproof vest. A female officer was dragged several feet.

Some protesters attempted to calm the chaotic situation.

Aerial video showed an all-out brawl in the middle of an intersection.

Brawl erupts between protesters and Chicago police at State and Kinzie https://t.co/QGp3xIP8HH pic.twitter.com/pQK1W82VAV — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) May 30, 2020

Another video showed rioters attacking a heavily graffitied police vehicle as it made its way through a crowd:

Rioters, many dressed in black, shoved a security barrier under the truck as others pounded on it. One person smashed the lights with a crowbar. Some threw objects.

The side was spraypainted to read, “Chicago Lies.”

