Baton Rouge Mayor Prays over Protesters in Front of ‘Let It Burn’ Sign

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome prayed in front of a crowd at a protest Sunday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, over the death of George Floyd.

Blake Paterson, a reporter for the Advocate, shared a photo of Broome surrounded by hundreds of protesters, including one whose sign read, “Let it Burn”:

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome starts off this protest with a prayer: “God bless those who hunger and thirst for justice.” pic.twitter.com/WYKncZ5gi6 — Blake Paterson (@BlakePater) May 31, 2020

In video footage of Broome’s prayer, she asked God to satisfy everyone with justice:

.@MayorBroome speaking to the crowd ahead of their march to the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/dD4t7M0S4Q — Youssef Rddad (@youssefrddad) May 31, 2020

“I pray for peace and protection for everyone involved. I thank you for their hearts of courage, coupled and founded in peace and love for humanity. We lift up the family of Mr. Floyd, and we pray that you would comfort them,” she concluded.

A group of about 75 protesters in West Baton Rouge Parish also began their demonstration listening to a man pray, Paterson wrote on Twitter:

beginning with a prayer pic.twitter.com/YDjq41obkD — Blake Paterson (@BlakePater) May 31, 2020

“All over the country, dear God, we pray for each city. We pray for every officer, we pray for every child born, man and woman,” the man said.

“Thank you today, Lord God, that we can gather in peace. We can gather dear God, and voice our … about the injustice, dear God. Lord, we pray right now that you bring justice, not just for one but for all,” he concluded.

Thursday on Twitter, Broome said she had had many conversations following Floyd’s death last Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

I’ve had many conversations this week about the brutal death of George Floyd. I mourn for George and grieve with the family he left behind. This tragedy has shaken the foundation of communities and hearts across America – including Baton Rouge. — Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome) May 28, 2020

“Society is faced with an endless reiteration of appeals to humanity for justice and restoration of democratic principles,” she wrote in a subsequent tweet.

“We must never allow ourselves to be indifferent to tragedies like this. In solidarity we must find our ability to bring change to this world,” Broome continued.

Friday, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said he shared in the outrage over Floyd’s death, adding that one responsibility of law enforcement is to protect life.

“Please continue praying for our police officers and we join the nation in praying for the city of Minneapolis and the George Floyd family,” he concluded.