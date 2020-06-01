New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) reacted to the arrest of his daughter, Chiara, at a protest hotspot that had descended into rioting in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

“As was reported, my daughter, Chiara at a protest,” de Blasio began in a press conference. “I want you first to know, and I think many parents can appreciate this, she is 25 years old and did not inform us of her intention to get arrested.”

“I knew of some of her views, I knew she believed in peaceful protest, I knew she had done so a few nights ago, but in a peaceful manner,” the mayor continued. “When I found out she had been arrested, we finally reached him with Chirlane and we asked her to recount the whole story.”

“I love my daughter deeply, I honor her and she is such a good human being, she only wants to do good in the world, she wants to see a better and more peaceful world. She believes a lot of change is needed. I am proud of her that she cares so much and she was willing to go out there and do something about it,” he added.

