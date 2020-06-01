President Donald Trump unleashed heavy criticism for several U.S. governors Monday for allowing rioting and looting in their states, describing them as weak.

“The only time it’s successful is when you’re weak, and most of you are weak,” Trump said in a private video conference in the Situation Room of the White House, referring to the consecutive nights of looting and rioting across the nation.

Details and audio of the call leaked immediately to the press, who started sharing quotes on social media.

Trump warned governors that they would look like fools if they did not take more action to stop rioting.

He urged them to dominate the streets with law enforcement before violence breaks out, rather than simply reacting to reports of looting and rioting.

“You have to dominate; if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate,” he said.

Mayors and governors, he said, needed to come down hard on violent protesters.

“You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again,” he said.

The president said that weak governors were making America look bad around the world.

“You know when other countries watch this, they’re watching this, the next day, ‘wow, they’re really a pushover,'” he said. “And we can’t be a pushover. And we have all the resources – it’s not like we don’t have the resources. So, I don’t know what you’re doing.”