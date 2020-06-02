Congressional Candidate with AR-15 Delivers Message to ANTIFA: ‘Stay the Hell out of NW Georgia’

Marjorie Taylor Greene for Congress
Marjorie Taylor Greene for Congress
AWR Hawkins

Congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA-14) released a video on June 2, 2020, in which she holds an AR-15 and tells ANTIFA, “Stay the Hell Out of NW Georgia.”

In addition to holding the gun, she works the action, rendering the gun locked and loaded. Greene then delivered a simple message:

Her text for the video says, “ANTIFA has declared war on our country. Donald Trump responded by declaring them a domestic terrorist organization.”

On May 31, 2020, President Trump made clear that the U.S. “will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.”

The president’s announcement came after days of protests that involved riotous gatherings characterized by looting, property destruction, attacks on police, and attacks on business owners in Democrat-controlled cities around the country.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.