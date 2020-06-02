Congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA-14) released a video on June 2, 2020, in which she holds an AR-15 and tells ANTIFA, “Stay the Hell Out of NW Georgia.”

In addition to holding the gun, she works the action, rendering the gun locked and loaded. Greene then delivered a simple message:

ANTIFA has declared war on our country.@realDonaldTrump responded by declaring them a domestic terrorist organization. Here’s my message to ANTIFA terrorists: Stay the HELL out of NW Georgia. You won’t burn our churches, loot our businesses, or destroy our homes. pic.twitter.com/kBMh87G1ap — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 2, 2020

Her text for the video says, “ANTIFA has declared war on our country. Donald Trump responded by declaring them a domestic terrorist organization.”

On May 31, 2020, President Trump made clear that the U.S. “will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.”

The president’s announcement came after days of protests that involved riotous gatherings characterized by looting, property destruction, attacks on police, and attacks on business owners in Democrat-controlled cities around the country.

