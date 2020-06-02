Report: May 2020 Gun Sales Up 80 Percent over Last Year

A report from Small Arm Analytics & Forecasting said gun sales in May 2020 were up 80 percent over the sales of May 2019.

May 2020 shattered the record for the most National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) checks conducted in any May dating back to 1999, Breitbart News reported. FBI numbers show 3,091,455 NICS checks were conducted in May 2020, easily surpassing the previous record of 2,349,309 checks set in May 2019.

Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting reported that those background checks translated into the sale of at 1,726,053 guns. They estimated that over one million handguns were part of those sales.

Sales of greater than 1.7 millions guns represented “a year-over-year increase of 80.2% from May 2019.”

