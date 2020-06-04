Mitt Romney Praises Mattis’ Criticism of Trump: ‘Stunning and Powerful’

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) lauded former Secretary of Defense James Mattis’ assertation that President Donald Trump is a threat to the Constitution, calling the general’s remarks “stunning and powerful.”

“General Mattis’ letter was stunning and powerful. General Mattis is a man of extraordinary sacrifice,” Romney, the only Republican senator to vote to convict President Trump in the upper chamber’s impeachment trial, told reporters on Capitol Hill. “He’s an American patriot. He’s an individual whose judgment I respect, and I think the world of him.”

“If I ever had to choose somebody to be in a foxhole with, it would be with General Mattis. What a wonderful, wonderful man,” he added.

Romney: "If I ever had to choose somebody to be in a foxhole with, it would be with General Mattis. What a wonderful, wonderful man." — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) June 4, 2020

In a Wednesday statement to The Atlantic, Mattis slammed President Trump by accusing the president of violating the Constitution for clearing Lafayette Park on Monday and deploying the military to stop violence unrest in Washington, D.C.

Further, Mattis claimed the president’s policies resemble “[t]he Nazi slogan for destroying us” and urged that he be “reject[ed].”

As Breitbart News reported, the U.S. Park Police was falsely accused of deploying tear gas to quell protesters:

The Park Police said Tuesday that they cleared the police because some of the protesters “began throwing projectiles including bricks, frozen water bottles and caustic liquids.” The president brought the military in to help calm Washington, DC, and the National Guard was deployed at the request of governors in 29 states. The result, as of Wednesday morning, was that the nation’s streets were the “calmest in days,” the Associated Press reported.

Romney’s comments came shortly after Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) declared Mattis’ comments were “true, honest, necessary, and overdue.”