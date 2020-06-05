Matt Mowers: Democrat Chis Pappas Sided with Criminal Rioters over ‘Our Cops’

Former Donald Trump State Department official Matt Mowers torched Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) on Friday for siding for with criminal rioters over New Hampshire’s law enforcement.

Mowers, who hopes to unseat Pappas in New Hampshire’s first congressional district, slammed Pappas for turning his back on the police.

Mowers said the death of George Floyd was tragic, and there must be accountability, however “we cannot sit by as our communities burn and cops are attacked.”

He continued:

Congressman Pappas has turned his back on New Hampshire law enforcement as he overlooks the reckless behavior shown by rioters taking advantage of otherwise peaceful protests. Just this week, rioters in Manchester thew bottles and spit at officers who were there to protect protesters and keep our community safe. Across the country police have been attacked and even killed. Chris Pappas has sided with these criminals over our cops.

Pappas has yet to make a strong condemnation of the riots, looting, and attacks on the police. During a Wednesday interview with New Hampshire public radio, he only spoke for one sentence about the need to reduce violence during the protests.

He said:

This is galvanizing communities of color and allies all across our nation. So what I’ve been hearing from my colleagues is that they’re seeing the same thing in their districts, largely peaceful protests. We have seen, you know, acts of violence committed and there’s absolutely no place for that. And if you talk to the protest organizers, you’ll know that they’re doing everything they can to make sure that no one engages in those types of activities, because ultimately that takes away from the very powerful message that they have to communicate. So, you know, my colleagues are seeing the same thing in their districts and it’s been a largely uplifting conversation and I hope it continues to be. But we do also have to make sure that public safety is there and that, you know, our communities are safe from some of the violence that has erupted in some of our larger cities. [Emphasis added]

Mowers said New Hampshire’s law enforcement officers risk their well-being and livelihoods to protect the safety of everyday New Hampshireites. He called on Pappas to denounce the rioters and support the state’s police officers.

Mowers said, “Our law enforcement officers risk their lives every day when they show up to work — even more so when politicians like Chris Pappas turn a blind eye to crimes being committed against them.”

“Chris Pappas needs to fully denounce the rioters that have taken advantage of the protests across the country and I ask that he support our law enforcement officers here in New Hampshire,” he added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.