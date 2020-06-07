***Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests Continue

Floyd White Silence Violence AP
AP
Tony Lee

George Floyd protests continue on Sunday.

All times Eastern.

7:10 PM:

7:09 PM: L.A.

7:07 PM: There will be lots of discussions about Camden, NJ:

7:05 PM:

7:02 PM: PGA returning this week at Colonial with no fans while (some fans slated to return at the Golden Bear’s Memorial tournament while hundreds of thousands march in the streets and hold block parties for Floyd).

6:59 PM:

He has his dream job of being chief pundit:

 

 

 

 

.

