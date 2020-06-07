Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests Continue

George Floyd protests continue on Sunday.

All times Eastern.

7:10 PM:

Support for #BlackLivesMattters and George Floyd painted on @ArdreyKellHS spirit rock, defaced days later. @AmondoZhou w/details on what a student leader says will happen next. https://t.co/2FN7uqW0MQ pic.twitter.com/jH7mWyk97E — Adam Bell (@abell) June 7, 2020

7:09 PM: L.A.

Here’s the line of cars 🚘 showing up for East Side ride at Mariachi Plaza pic.twitter.com/gFzFYUoOVC — Robert Garrova (@robertgarrova) June 7, 2020

7:07 PM: There will be lots of discussions about Camden, NJ:

Camden, NJ disbanding & restructuring its police department in 2013 was a big success. In 2017, the city — once considered one of the most dangerous in the US — saw its murder rate fall to the lowest level since 1987, in addition to decline in other crimes https://t.co/wYwNf0xB0j — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) June 7, 2020

7:05 PM:

9 seconds of silence with protestors kneeling by the Rotunda in Charlottesville. “We showed them in 2017 and we showed them again today. When things go wrong we speak up… this is Charlottesville.” pic.twitter.com/D7E7tuoDa5 — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) June 7, 2020

7:02 PM: PGA returning this week at Colonial with no fans while (some fans slated to return at the Golden Bear’s Memorial tournament while hundreds of thousands march in the streets and hold block parties for Floyd).

Featured groupings for the first and second rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge (Thursday, Friday on Golf Channel, PGA TOUR LIVE): McIlroy

Rahm

Koepka Fowler

Spieth

Thomas DeChambeau

D. Johnson

Rose Mickelson

Na

Woodland — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 7, 2020

6:59 PM:

Now that the curfew is lifted, I'm excited for the peaceful protests to continue tonight but concerned that the NYPD will back off from preventing looting again. Media coverage has been shifting against their narrative, so it might not matter, but this is still a jump ball for us — Peter 🔥#CancelRent🔥Harrison for New York (@PeteHarrisonNYC) June 7, 2020

Protest in Charlottesville this evening on tearing down confederate monuments. Worth pointing out that it’s overwhelmingly white. pic.twitter.com/nb0GPibG0r — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) June 7, 2020

Happening now: a peaceful protest with 1000+ people starting at the downtown mall in Charlottesville begins with chants of “say his name” “George Floyd” @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/xXQM1ROa1A — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) June 7, 2020

.@SenatorRomney marching in front of the WH: “We need a voice against racism, we need many voices against racism and against brutality. And we need to stand up and say black lives matter.” (w/ @alivitali) pic.twitter.com/rGrXvM6wty — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) June 7, 2020

.@MittRomney is marching with a group of nearly 1,000 Christians to the White House. Here he is on video saying why he’s walking: “… to make sure that people understand that Black Lives Matter” https://t.co/KCxJNchCMs pic.twitter.com/Za0Am2WL8g — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 7, 2020

The marchers break into “Amazing Grace” just as they approach the White House — @MittRomney among them https://t.co/jT9LgyxULC pic.twitter.com/iKHw4RqHSF — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 7, 2020

He has his dream job of being chief pundit:

The @nytimes announced today that James Bennet, Editorial Page Editor since May 2016, is resigning effective immediately. Katie Kingsbury, who joined The Times in 2017, has been named as acting Editorial Page Editor through the November election. https://t.co/84QX4OrrcG — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) June 7, 2020

Opinion Editor at @nytimes just walked out. That’s right, he quit over the excellent Op-Ed penned by our great Senator @TomCottonAR. TRANSPARENCY! The State of Arkansas is very proud of Tom. The New York Times is Fake News!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

Joe Biden’s overall lead over President Trump has been a consistent 7 points in the last 2 NBC News/WSJ polls. https://t.co/fWOWorD8DB — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) June 7, 2020

new NBC/WSJ poll: nationally

Biden 49%

Trump 42% in battleground states

Biden 50%

Trump 42% — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 7, 2020

El muro de Trump alrededor de la Casa Blanca se está llenando de mensajes en contra de separar y dividir. https://t.co/3DlArDJ0gN — JORGE RAMOS (@jorgeramosnews) June 7, 2020

'END RACISM NOW:' Chopper 11 captured people painting "End Racism Now" along Martin Street in downtown Raleigh https://t.co/1SCyBzxzdj #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/GUMqAGwQKa — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) June 7, 2020

Waterspout spotted off of Gulf Shores, Alabama, as Tropical Storm Cristobal nears U.S. coast. https://t.co/PGVQu7iQMc pic.twitter.com/cOpwZCSelK — ABC News (@ABC) June 7, 2020

BREAKING: A veto-proof majority of Minneapolis City Council members will announce today their commitment to disbanding the city’s embattled police department following the killing of George Floyd.https://t.co/KMB8xxoZ13 — The Appeal (@theappeal) June 7, 2020

Wow. Reebok's brand partnership with Crossfit is over – and affiliates are outraged re CEO Greg Glassman's insensitive comments re #GeorgeFloyd Given CF in general + Glassman in particular are not known for political correctness, this feels significanthttps://t.co/6ySK2thjS8 — Natalia Mehlman Petrzela, Ph.D. (@nataliapetrzela) June 7, 2020

Aerial view shows thousands of people marching in a "peace ride" hosted by the Compton Cowboys in Los Angeles, California, as demonstrations have erupted worldwide since the death of George Floyd in police custody. https://t.co/imgxyjBVtJ pic.twitter.com/ddUSSp7XPB — ABC News (@ABC) June 7, 2020

Healthcare professionals outside NYU Langone applaud and take a knee with peaceful protestors. #ManhattanProtest pic.twitter.com/xd4Va1gMDB — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) June 7, 2020

Here they are taking a rest, chanting for trans rights. #BlackTransLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/cMuB3UleTV — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) June 7, 2020

Philly skaters showed up today to say Fuck The Police pic.twitter.com/C3sWuTSrtF — Zach Harris (@PotCzach) June 7, 2020

Breaking: The National Guard is pulling out of the Los Angeles area, a week after being deployed amid largely peaceful protests and some scattered looting in a few areas. https://t.co/pm2fX9kU9p — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 7, 2020

Michael B. Jordan joined protesters in Los Angeles on Saturday to deliver a powerful message to Hollywood. "I use my power to demand diversity but it's time that studios and agencies… do so." https://t.co/6XCU3r1OkS pic.twitter.com/vxSWUFtVRH — E! News (@enews) June 7, 2020

Jake Paul TOOK CREDIT for this mans fundraiser for BLM and acted as if he raised the money… fuck you @jakepaul you fraud pic.twitter.com/QNk3mKXz64 — Kavos (@KavosYT) June 7, 2020

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced Saturday it is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the people responsible for setting a fire in the lobby of the AFL-CIO building on 16th Street Sunday night. https://t.co/XhjxMSCa4N — Annie Yu (@AnnieYuTV) June 7, 2020