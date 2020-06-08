A CNN poll released Monday showed Joe Biden, the Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee, leading President Trump by double digits.

SSRS conducted the poll June 2-5 among 1,259 U.S. adults, 1,125 of which are registered voters. The survey included “an oversample of 250 black, nonHispanic respondents” — a demographic that traditionally favors Democrats. The oversampling of that demographic comes as racial unrest continues to sweep the country.

They survey showed Biden leading Trump by 14 percentage points — 55 percent to 41 percent. Last month’s poll showed Biden leading Trump 51 percent to 46 percent.

“The 41% who say they back the President is the lowest in CNN’s tracking on this question back to April 2019, and Biden’s 55% support is his highest mark yet,” according to CNN.

Thirty-eight percent of those surveyed approve of Trump’s handling of his presidency, and 57 percent disapprove.

“That’s his worst approval rating since January 2019, and roughly on par with approval ratings for Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush at this point in their reelection years,” CNN added, noting “both went on to lose the presidency after one term.”

The full survey’s margin of error is +/- 3.4 percent.

The results come as America recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and reels from widespread protests spurred by the death of George Floyd.

Trump on Monday sharply dismissed CNN’s poll.

“CNN Polls are as Fake as their Reporting. Same numbers, and worse, against Crooked Hillary,” he said. “The Dems would destroy America!”:

CNN Polls are as Fake as their Reporting. Same numbers, and worse, against Crooked Hillary. The Dems would destroy America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

Several respected polls told a similar story in June 2016, showing Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton, leading months before the general election matchup.

A CNN/ORC poll from June 2016, for instance, showed Clinton leading Trump by five points, and a Bloomberg Politics poll taken that same month showed Clinton up by 12.

Surveys did not fare better for the then-presidential hopeful as the election drew closer, either. An ABC News tracking poll from October showed the Clinton with a double digit lead over Trump, 50 percent to Trump’s 38 percent.

President Trump ultimately defeated Clinton, collecting well over the 270 electoral votes needed to seal the election.