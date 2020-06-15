NRCC: Democrat Conor Lamb Ignores Own Coronavirus Advice to Pose with Defund the Police Protesters

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesman Michael McAdams told Breitbart News in a comment on Monday that freshman swing district Democrat Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) continues to ignore his own coronavirus social distancing advice to pose with “Defund the Police” protesters.

During a town hall in June, one constituent asked Lamb, “Why are there so many government officials encouraging protests, yet families are still in lockdown from the coronavirus?”

Lamb responded, saying that he will continue to practice social distancing measures. He said:

Yeah, I understand your point, Dan. And it’s one that I wish we were hearing maybe a louder and clearer emphasis on the importance of continuing our social distance measures and the way we can defend ourselves from the coronavirus. If what you’re asking of me is what I think about the effect of all this on coronavirus, I will continue to encourage people to follow the same guidance we’ve given all along. Which is to avoid large crowds and large gatherings, and stay six feet or more away from people, and wear a mask. That stuff is all just as true today as it was two weeks ago. So I agree with you on the importance of continuing to do that. [Emphasis added]

Despite Lamb’s promise to practice social distancing measures, he attended a George Floyd protest and posed with protesters that held signs that read, “Make Racism Wong Again, “Defund the Police,” and “Which Side of History Are You On?”

McAdams told Breitbart News that Lamb’s hypocrisy on social distancing shows why the American people do not trust politicians.

“Conor Lamb is exactly why voters don’t trust Congress. Lamb demanded law-abiding citizens stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but he was happy to ignore his own advice to pose with anti-cop protesters demanding to ‘Defund the Police,'” McAdams said.