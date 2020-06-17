A man has been arrested and charged for the shooting death of 30-year-old Florida Wildlife Conservation Officer Julian Keen Jr., who was killed on Sunday morning.

According to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have arrested and charged 20-year-old Eliceo Hernandez for the death of the off-duty wildlife officer. He has been charged with negligent homicide.

Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden said Keen was off-duty at the time of the fatal shooting. Keen apparently took notice of a reckless driver in Labelle and confronted the man after both vehicles came to a stop, leading to the deadly altercation.

“Hernandez remained in Hendry County Jail on $500,000 bond Monday afternoon,” News-Press reported.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of FWC Officer Keen. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, members of FWC, friends and community,” Whidden said following the news of Keen’s death.

“We all knew Officer Keen, and he wasn’t only our brother-but a role model for the community, he will be missed,” he added, as other tributes to the officer rolled in:

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the tragic death of Officer Julian Keen. Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time. #Officer #Florida #LawEnforcement pic.twitter.com/SJdgwqcQ5S — MyFWC (@MyFWC) June 14, 2020

FHP Command Officers are praying and remembering our fallen but NEVER forgotten brother, FWC Officer Julian Keen, who… Posted by Florida Highway Patrol Command Officers Association on Sunday, June 14, 2020

As fellow law enforcement officers, TeamHCSO is mourning the loss of MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife Officer Juilan… Posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, June 15, 2020

The thoughts and prayers of NYC Detectives are with the family and friends of @MyFWC Officer Julian Keen, Jr. who was shot and killed as he attempted to stop an armed hit and run suspect while off-duty. A true hero, he gave his life to protect others. We will #NeverForget. pic.twitter.com/TjGYFw8SeI — Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) June 15, 2020

Heartbroken to learn that @MyFWC officer Julian Keen Jr. was shot and killed this morning in LaBelle, FL. My prayers and heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. Those responsible must and will be brought to justice. — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) June 14, 2020