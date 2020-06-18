Donald Trump Critical of ‘Horrible and Politically Charged’ DACA Decision from the Supreme Court

President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized the Supreme Court after the majority ruled against his attempt to repeal President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

“These horrible and politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president said it was more important than ever to win re-election in 2020.

“We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd Amendment and everything else,” he wrote. “Vote Trump 2020!”

Chief Justice John Roberts, appointed by former President George W. Bush, wrote the Trump administration had not properly considered the impact on illegal immigrants before rescinding Obama’s executive action to give amnesty to illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children.

The decision affects President Trump politically, as his administration has postponed attempts to reach a deal with Democrats on DACA until the Supreme Court decision. Allies of the president predicted the court would side with the president regarding Obama’s unprecedented use of executive power and his decision to end it.

Now, President Trump has to decide when and how to end the program, as activists celebrate the victory in the courts.

Trump hinted that the Supreme Court had made its decisions personal.

“Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?” he wrote.

