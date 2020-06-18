Trump Campaign: Joe Biden Is China, Osama bin Laden’s Dream President

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that former Vice President Joe Biden was “China’s dream” president for the United States as his campaign released an ad claiming that Biden was also endorsed by slain terrorist Osama bin Laden.

“He’s China’s dream,” Trump said, also referring to bin Laden’s comments about how the United States would be in a crisis if then-president Barack Obama was assassinated and Biden became president.

“Biden is totally unprepared for that post, which will lead the U.S. into a crisis,” bin Laden wrote to his deputy in a letter revealed in 2012. The former terrorist leader wanted to assassinate Obama so Biden would become president.

The president spoke about the upcoming election with his son Donald Trump Jr. in an interview for his campaign-sponsored show Triggered.

Donald Trump Jr. launched a new ad featuring comments that bin Laden made about Biden:

Joe Biden received endorsements by Osama bin Laden. After our brave warriors took him out, which Joe Biden was against doing, bin Laden planned to attack Obama to make Joe Biden president, thinking that would be enough of a U.S. disaster in and of itself.