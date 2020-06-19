Donald Trump Ad: Joe Biden Lacks ‘Mental Fortitude’ to Lead America

President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign released a new ad on Friday warning that former Vice President Joe Biden’s mental abilities appeared to be diminishing.

“Joe Biden is slipping,” the narrator says as the ad features some of Biden’s most alarming brain freeze moments during his presidential campaign.

One clip features Biden struggling to read from his notes in front of him. Another features his failure to properly quote the Declaration of Independence.

“Now at the age of 77-years-old and running for president for the third time, Biden is clearly diminished,” the narrator continues. “Joe Biden does not have the strength, the stamina, or the mental fortitude to lead this country.”

Another clip features Biden saying, “Sometimes I wake up and I think it’s 1920″ during a speech to the National Action Network while also showing images of the former vice president appearing to fall asleep during a public event.

The campaign also released a website featuring video clips of Biden’s moments of confusion as well as videos of prominent political, news, and media characters questioning his mental ability.

“Anyone who watches Joe Biden speak for more than a minute can tell that he is barely there,” said Trump 2020 Communications Director Tim Murtaugh in a statement to reporters. “As the President says, ‘Joe has lost his fastball.’”