Donald Trump Retells the Story of What Happened on the Ramp at West Point

President Donald Trump on Saturday retold the story of what happened as he cautiously exited the West Point commencement ceremony on a steel ramp last week.

Trump spoke for about 20 minutes on the subject during his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, explaining the behind the scenes details to his supporters.

He admitted that it was not a good look as he carefully stepped down the ramp with a general at his side, but said he did not want to fall, referencing former President Gerald Ford falling out of a plane and former President George H. W. Bush puking in Japan.

He said that he was wearing leather-soled shoes, which were very slippery on steel ramps.

“I said there is no way I can make it down that ramp without falling on my ass, General,” he recalled. “I have no railing.”

He blamed the “fake” news media for repeatedly replaying the video and ramping up speculations about his health.

“It turned out to be worse than anything,” he said. “I would have been better off if I fell and slid down the damn ramp.”

The president also drank a glass of water in front of the crowd, noting that the media also raised concerns about his health because of the way he drank water at his West Point speech.

“They say there is something wrong with our president,” Trump said. “I’ll let you know if there is something wrong. There is something wrong with Biden, that I can say.”

He drank the water and threw the glass, prompting cheers from the audience.