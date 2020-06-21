Elites on Twitter Mock Trump’s Oklahoma Speech

President Donald Trump gave a campaign speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday evening in his first comeback rally since the coronavirus pandemic began.
But what was supposed to be a rally with a large turnout turned out to be a rally with mediocre turnout — which gave left-wing politicians and celebrities on Twitter license to mock Trump for the less-than-expected turnout:
Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID
Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud. ☺️ https://t.co/jGrp5bSZ9T
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2020
They cancelled Trump’s outdoor overflow speech and taking down the overflow stage at #TulsaTrumpRally because there isn’t even enough people to fill the inside LMFAOO https://t.co/aLPeup9Ppa
— elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 20, 2020
We had more people at our BIG3 game in 2017… https://t.co/oOI20nnBmW
— Ice Cube (@icecube) June 20, 2020
Others mocked the content of the speech itself, including Trump’s bit about giving a graduation speech at West Point recently:
Trump blamed walking three blocks, saluting, the sun, his shoes, making a speech and the ramp itself for why he couldn’t walk down a ramp. #TrumpMeltdown #TulsaTrumpRally #TrumpRally2020 https://t.co/iDzMMdzeal via @politicususa
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 21, 2020
— Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) June 21, 2020
BREAKING: #TulsaTrumpRally reassures anxious nation that more than 120,000 American deaths have not kept the president from remaining focused entirely on his eggshell-fragile ego
— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) June 21, 2020
No way Trump lets Brad Parscale back on the plane tonight. He’s getting Lewandowskied at McDonalds. #TulsaTrumpRally @parscale @CLewandowski_ @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/kOiw8xIGO3
— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 21, 2020
