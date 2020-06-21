Elites on Twitter Mock Trump’s Oklahoma Speech

President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak at a campaign rally at the BOK Center, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Katherine Rodriguez

President Donald Trump gave a campaign speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday evening in his first comeback rally since the coronavirus pandemic began.

But what was supposed to be a rally with a large turnout turned out to be a rally with mediocre turnout — which gave left-wing politicians and celebrities on Twitter license to mock Trump for the less-than-expected turnout:

Others mocked the content of the speech itself, including Trump’s bit about giving a graduation speech at West Point recently:

.

