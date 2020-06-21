Elites on Twitter Mock Trump’s Oklahoma Speech

President Donald Trump gave a campaign speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday evening in his first comeback rally since the coronavirus pandemic began.

But what was supposed to be a rally with a large turnout turned out to be a rally with mediocre turnout — which gave left-wing politicians and celebrities on Twitter license to mock Trump for the less-than-expected turnout:

Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud. ☺️ https://t.co/jGrp5bSZ9T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2020

They cancelled Trump’s outdoor overflow speech and taking down the overflow stage at #TulsaTrumpRally because there isn’t even enough people to fill the inside LMFAOO https://t.co/aLPeup9Ppa — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 20, 2020

We had more people at our BIG3 game in 2017… https://t.co/oOI20nnBmW — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 20, 2020

Others mocked the content of the speech itself, including Trump’s bit about giving a graduation speech at West Point recently:

Trump blamed walking three blocks, saluting, the sun, his shoes, making a speech and the ramp itself for why he couldn’t walk down a ramp. #TrumpMeltdown #TulsaTrumpRally #TrumpRally2020 https://t.co/iDzMMdzeal via @politicususa — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 21, 2020