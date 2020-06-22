Protesters Arrive to White House Carrying Black Wooden Shields and Wearing Helmets

Protesters confront police officers during demonstrations at Lafayette square, in front of the White House, in Washington, DC on June 22, 2020, where earlier protesters tried to bring down the equestrian statue of former US President General Andrew Jackson. - A crowd of protestors tried to topple the statue of …
Protesters began arriving at Lafayette Park in front of the White House with black-painted wooden shields, according to videos on social media, as they confronted police.

“This is what we call community people,” one protester yelled to the police, according to one video by a Daily Caller reporter.

Protesters were heard chanting, “F*ck these pigs.”

Protesters with shields also chanted, “Quit your job.”

Some of the protesters carrying shields could also be seen wearing black helmets.

Protesters and rioters clashed with police earlier in the day, as they tried to topple a statue of President Andrew Jackson in the park, and defaced the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church again.

Vandals spray-painted “BHAZ” on the church, reportedly for “Black House Autonomous Zone.”

