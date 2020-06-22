Left-Wing Shaun King: Tear Down ‘White Supremacy’ Statues of Jesus

Left-wing activist Shaun King tweeted Monday all statues of Jesus that portray him as a “white European” should be torn down because they are “a form of white supremacy.”

“Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down,” wrote King, a self-described black man whose family says he is white. “They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been. In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Denmark. Tear them down.”

Yes. All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down. They are a gross form white supremacy. Created as tools of oppression.

Racist propaganda. They should all come down. — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 22, 2020

Since 2015, King has claimed the Christian celebrations of Christmas and Easter are “tools of white supremacy.”

The activist, who starred as an official surrogate in a political ad released by Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) former presidential campaign, has described himself in many ways: a journalist, activist against racism, and a “civil rights activist” in Sanders’ ad, in particular.

While King is currently tweeting his remarks about statues of Jesus as violent mobs fueled by Black Lives Matter and Antifa are tearing down historical monuments, he himself was ejected from the Black Lives Matter movement by its leaders in December 2015 over questions about the “integrity” of activist fundraising.

King also received a scholarship from Oprah Winfrey to attend Morehouse College, a historically black school, and then denied lying about his race when he applied for the grant.