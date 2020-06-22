Chief Justice Roberts and four liberal Supreme Court Justices ruled against President Trump administration’s effort to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) amnesty program.

In doing so it has undermined the Constitution. President Barack Obama’s decision to provide amnesty for hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens under the DACA program was unlawful, and the court interfered with President Trump’s duty and absolute right to rescind it.

Chief Justice Roberts and his liberal colleagues ruled that it is illegal for President Trump to end an illegal Obama program. This is the Alice-in-Wonderland approach to judicial decision making. Threats to the rule of law come not only from rioters and looters in the streets, but also from activist judges on the bench.

Only Congress can amend the law, not President Obama nor the courts. One cannot help but conclude that this decision is driven more by politics than the rule of law.

We have previously highlighted how DACA is not only illegal but also a threat to the public safety. For example, we uncovered how the Obama administration granted DACA amnesty without the promised background checks.

We encourage the Trump administration not to give up, but to end DACA now to preserve the rule of law, protect our borders, and ensure the public safety.