Watch Live: Hairstylists Cited During Michigan ‘Operation Haircut’ Speak Out Against Gov. Whitmer

Hairstylists and barbers cited during the recent “Operation Haircut” in Michigan are holding a press conference on Monday.

Attorneys for six defendants who were ticketed $1,000 for “disorderly conduct” for cutting hair during the protest are expected to speak.

“Forcing unemployed citizens into a court process because they dared to express their First Amendment rights is not what Michiganders expect from their government,” David Kallman of Kallman Legal Group, PLLC said in a news release from the Michigan Conservative Coalition.

“If a person protests certain issues, the Governor will ignore her own ‘orders’ and walk with you. But if a person protests the Governor, she’ll prosecute you and attempt to destroy your business,” Stephen Kallman added.

During the protest, Michigan State Police cited the stylists and their cases were turned over to the Attorney General’s office.

Organizers said 77-year-old Owosso barber Karl Manke, who was not cited during the event but has been repeatedly harassed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel, is also expected to appear and speak.

“Operation Haircut was designed to demonstrate the insanity still rampant in Lansing,” Michigan Conservative Coalition President Rosanne Ponkowski said in the release.

“Michigan voters needs to end the reign of Michigan’s power hungry bureaucrats. MCC has established a GoFundMe account to help these unemployed stylists pay their legal fees and potential fines. Every dollar donated will go to this cause,” she said.

