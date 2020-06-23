Appearing Tuesday on Washington Post Live, former National Security Advisor John Bolton would not rule out the prospect of President Donald Trump not leaving office peacefully if he loses November’s presidential election.
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton on whether he thinks there will be a peaceful transfer of power if President Trump loses the election in November: "I hope so…I think in the Trump Administration you can't be certain of anything." https://t.co/zfKnDTOnW5 pic.twitter.com/6a5CvI4PSB
— Washington Post Live (@postlive) June 23, 2020
A transcript is as follows:
ROBERT COSTA: Do you believe that the president will follow the peaceful transfer of power and leave the White House peacefully if he is defeated this year?
JOHN BOLTON: I certainly hope so, and I think it’s important for Republicans, especially to make that clear. If we’re not careful, carrying the albatross of this administration around our necks any longer than necessary is going to cause great harm to the country for sure, but to conservatives and Republicans as well, and that outcome you’re describing would be absolutely the worst.
COSTA: Let’s pause there. You said, “hope so” about the peaceful transfer of power. So you’re not certain?
BOLTON: I think in the Trump administration you can’t be certain of anything.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.