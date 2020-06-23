Appearing Tuesday on Washington Post Live, former National Security Advisor John Bolton would not rule out the prospect of President Donald Trump not leaving office peacefully if he loses November’s presidential election.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton on whether he thinks there will be a peaceful transfer of power if President Trump loses the election in November: "I hope so…I think in the Trump Administration you can't be certain of anything." https://t.co/zfKnDTOnW5 pic.twitter.com/6a5CvI4PSB — Washington Post Live (@postlive) June 23, 2020

