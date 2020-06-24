An illegal alien from Mexico in Cullman County, Alabama, has been charged with two counts of child sexual abuse.

Jesus Cortes Sandoval, a 63-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged with two counts of child sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 years old.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office took Sandoval into custody this week after two victims under the age of 12 years old came forward to speak to investigators.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency placed a detainer on Sandoval, who had been living illegally in Good Hope so that if he is released from police custody at any time, he will be turned over to them for arrest and deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News.