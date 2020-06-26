House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Friday, while speaking on the Democrat-led police reform bill, bungled George Floyd’s name, telling reporters that Democrats are “very proud” that their measure carries “George Kirby’s” name.

“And I’m very proud, before the Judiciary Committee — that before he testified he said to me, ‘Madam Speaker, do you think that I can tell George’s daughter that his name will be always remembered because you’ll name the bill for him,’” Pelosi said during Friday’s press conference.

“And I said, ‘Well I’ll recommend that to the Judiciary Committee and to the — to the Congressional Black Caucus who have shaped the bill, but I only will do that if you tell me that this legislation is worthy of George Kirby’s name,’” she said, uttering “Kirby” instead of “Floyd.”

“And so we’re very proud, we’re very proud to carry that,” she continued.

The House passed the Democrats’ George Floyd Justice in Policing Act on Thursday night, 236-181, while blocking a procedural motion to condemn the “defund the police” movement and the violent riots that erupted following Floyd’s death:

🚨🚨 Democrats just BLOCKED a vote on @RepGregSteube's resolution that calls for:

• Justice for George Floyd

• Condemns violence & rioting

• Prevents defunding of police pic.twitter.com/4j1cOeExwf — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) June 25, 2020

The House bill passed bans chokeholds and no-knock warrants and creates a training program “that would cover racial bias and duty to intervene,” as Breitbart News reported:

The provision would require that police officers use deadly force only as a last resort and use deescalation techniques. The legislation would also establish a federal registry for misconduct complaints and disciplinary actions against police officers.

Pelosi is hardly the only high-profile Democrat to mutter the wrong words in recent days. Joe Biden (D) caught backlash after falsely stating that the Chinese coronavirus had killed over 120 million people.

“What people drastically underestimate is the impact on the medical health of people who, now, everything is complicated,” Biden said during a Thursday event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. “Not only is the healthcare piece, but people don’t have a job, people don’t have anywhere to go. They don’t know what they’re going to do.”

“You have, unnecessarily, now we have over 120 million dead from COVID,” Biden continued.

This would not be the first time Pelosi has faced controversy related to Floyd’s death and the left’s political stand. She and several Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), came under fire after wearing Kente cloth during a nearly nine-minute moment of silence in a show against police brutality in Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.