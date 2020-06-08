Nancy Pelosi Unveils ‘Justice in Policing’ Criminal Justice Bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and other leading Democrats unveiled legislation on Monday that aims to hold police departments more accountable in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Democrats unveiled the “Justice in Policing Act,” which would ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants. Police officer Derrick Chauvin used a knee chokehold in the Minneapolis, Minnesota, death of George Floyd. Police officers reportedly used a no-knock raid, which led to the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, in March.

The Democrats’ bill would require local police jurisdictions to send data on the use of force to the federal government and create a provision that would allow state attorneys general to review potential police misconduct.

The Justice in Policing Act would create a training program that would cover racial bias and duty to intervene. The provision would require that police officers use deadly force only as a last resort and use deescalation techniques. The legislation would also establish a federal registry for misconduct complaints and disciplinary actions against police officers.

Furthermore, the bill would require police officers to wear body cameras and police vehicles to have dashboard cameras.

Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), the chairwoman of the House Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) crafted the bill. Harris is considered one of former Vice President Joe Biden’s potential vice presidential running mates.

Pelosi said during a press conference on Monday:

The martyrdom of George Floyd gave the American experience a moment of national anguish as we grieve for the black Americans killed by police brutality today. This moment of national anguish is being transformed into a movement of national action as Americans from across the country peacefully protest to demand an end to injustice.

“Today, with the justice and policing at the Congress, Congress is standing with those fighting for justice and taking action,” she added.