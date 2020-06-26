The majority of Americans have renewed concerns over contracting the novel coronavirus, an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Friday revealed.

A large majority, 76 percent, of Americans are concerned that they, or someone they know, may contract the coronavirus, as cases continue to rise in the United States. The U.S. broke a record on Thursday for the biggest single-day increase in coronavirus cases, reporting 40,401 new cases, per the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center database.

That brings the national total to 2,424,054 cases.

The 76 percent represents an increase of seven percent since early June, essentially ending “a two-month declining trend since April,” according to Ipsos. However, it is still down double digits from the all-time high, which soared to 89 percent in late-March to early-April.

The concerns are materializing into action, as the percentage of individuals wearing masks in public his spiked.

“Almost nine in ten (87%) Americans have worn a face mask or covering when leaving the home in the past week, up from 61% in mid-April,” the survey found.

Americans are also less willing to do as many public activities, as the number of those who are willing to fly on a plane, go to a movie theater, or attend a sporting event has declined:

Americans are particular less willing to do things that would expose them to large groups or crowds such as attend a sporting event (21% willing, down from 29%), go to a movie theater (31%, down from 39%), go to church (49%, down from 57%), or fly on an airplane (36%, down from 44%). Smaller-scale activities see a smaller reduction including going to a gym (28%, down from 33%), staying in a hotel (53%, down from 57%), and getting a haircut (65%, down from 69%).

Overall, 56 percent of Americans believe the economy is reopening too quickly.

Ipsos conducted the survey June 24-25, among 579 adults. The margin of error is +/- 4.7.