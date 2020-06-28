At least 20 people were shot, seven fatally, during a 24-hour timeframe this weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

NBC Chicago reports the first non-fatal shooting occurred around 4 p.m. Friday, when a 31-year-old was shot and wounded while riding in a vehicle “in the 10300 block of South Halsted.” The man was transported to the hospital in good condition.

Just under 24 hours later, at 3:50 p.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was found on South Phillips with “a gunshot wound to the chest, the neck and the right arm.” The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The first fatal shooting of the 24-hour time-frame occurred just before 6 p.m. Friday night, when a “42-year-old man… on the sidewalk in the 200 block of North Leclaire” was shot in the head.

Two men were shot dead Saturday morning in two unrelated shootings that occurred between 6:20 a.m. and 6:50 a.m.

A 25-year-old man was standing “in the 1300 block of South Springfield” at 10:25 a.m. when someone inside a passing vehicle opened fired, killing him. A 17-year-old was shot and fatally wounded about an hour later.

Some time after 2 p.m. a one-year-old boy was shot dead while riding in the car with his mother in Englewood. The boy and his mother had been at the laundromat, and were driving back home when a vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire.

Another fatality was discovered just before 4 p.m. Saturday, when a 28-year-old man who “had been shot in the back and face” was found “unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of North Mayfield Avenue.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the boy’s 22-year-old mother was also struck by gunfire during the attack, but her wounds were not life-threatening.

At least 100 people were shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago last weekend, which was Father’s Day Weekend, 14 of whom succumbed to their injuries.

